The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has disowned a certain SY Pepple who is claiming to be the Director General of the federation.

Athletics stakeholders including state athletics associations have thus be warned to disregard any letter sent by the said Pepple inviting them to an extraordinary congress in Abuja later this week.

‘’The attention of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria has been drawn to a letter written by one SY Pepple who claims to be the Director General of the federation to states athletics associations inviting them to a virtual Extraordinary Congress,’’ the AFN said in a statement signed by Prince Adeniyi Beyioku, its Secretary General.

The federation referred to the reconciliation meeting held at the instance of the World Athletics and Confederation of African Athletics in April in Abuja where it was resolved that the constitution adopted on November 16, 2017 at the congress of the AFN presided over by Shehu Ibrahim Gusau is the only working document for the federation.

The AFN said the position of Director General is not enshrined in the Constitution.

‘’It is important to know that the Secretary General is the Chief Administrative and Chief Accounting Officer of the Federation. There is no nomenclature as the Director General in the AFN Constitution of 2017. It is only the Secretary General that has the sole authority to issue letters on behalf of the Federation. Articles 6.1.4 and 6.3.8 of the constitution made it very clear the role of the Secretary General in the convening and planning of the congress,’ the AFN affirmed in the statement.