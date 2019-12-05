Bunmi Ogunyale

A factional Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) board on Wednesday declared its autonomy from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The Extra-Ordinary Congress of the Federation in a communique stated that the decision is in line with international best practices and inconformity with the statutes of the World Athletics (WA) and the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA).

The communique reads; “The Congress has mandated the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to proceed with the process of registration with the relevant agencies.

“It has also approved the appointment of Mr. Similalayi Young Pepple as the Director General of the Federation.

“The Congress also approved the relocation of the Federation’s headquarters from MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja to a befitting office in Abuja.”

The Congress also suspended erring members of the board of the Federation for two calendar years with effect from December 4, 2019 for anti-Federation activities, growing violation of the provisions of the Federation’s constitution.

The suspended members are Olamide George, Brown Ebewele, Gabriel Okon, Ms Rosa Collins, DIG Sani Mohammed (rtd), and Fidelis Gadzama.