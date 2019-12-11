The crisis rocking the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is unending as the Olamide George-led faction, on Monday, inaugurated a six-man committee to investigate the activities of the Ibrahim Gusau board.

George, who was named acting president after the reported suspension of Gusau, read out the terms of reference to the committee.

The terms are “to evaluate the PUMA sponsorship terms of the agreement, possible payments made and equipment delivered to AFN and any other.”

The committee is also to evaluate the AFN Constitution, article 6:6.1.4 as it concerns the president, Ibrahim Gusau, convening the Annual General Congress of AFN without due process.

The team will examine the records of expenditure of championships, including but not limited to; African U18 and U20 championships in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, IAAF World Championship in London and Doha 2017 and 2019, respectively,” George said.

George also wants the committee to examine the disbursement of funds by the federation.

The investigative team would ascertain the amount approved by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and genuineness of all payments.

”Also examine and evaluate factors responsible for the virement of funds meant for payment to athletes, coaches and officials allowances at international events.

In addition, the panel will identify and report the role and responsibility of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) on the hosting of world championships to athletes and officials.”

They will also identify and report any other matter for future investigation to relevant agencies. The board gave the committee two weeks to present its findings.

The committee has Olawale Afolabi as the chairman, while members are Timmon Gunmen, Mkpa A.B, Jacob Onu, Kenneth Iworari and Bolaji Deji as the secretary.

The AFN board had suspended its president last week over alleged misconduct, abuse of power and mismanagement of funds.