The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has fixed Thursday April 28 and Friday April 29, 2022 for its second All Comers competition.

In a release signed by the federation’s Secretary General, Prince Adisa Adeniyi Beyioku, the two-day event will hold at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Ground in Yaba, Lagos state.

‘The event will serve as selection trials for home-based athletes for the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships holding from 8 to 12 of June, 2022 in Mauritius.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“All states, clubs and institutions intending to participate in the competition are expected to confirm their entries upon arrival at the venue on Wednesday, 27th April, 2022,” the release addressed to states director of sports, athletics chairmen, coaches and Milirary and Para Military clubs stated.