The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has expressed shock over the drug test result of Blessing Okagbare leading to her suspension from the Games.

AFN President Tony Okowa while reacting to the news, stated that the AHN received with great shock, the press release by the Athletics Integrity Unit, suspending Blessing Okagbare for a doping test violation.

“The Federation is in the process of obtaining the relevant details of the announcement after which a full reaction will be issued.

Nigeria’s sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been provisionally suspended for doping just hours before the former World Championships silver medallist was due to run in Saturday’s semi-finals of the women’s 100 metres at the Olympics.

Okagbare tested positive for human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test on July 19, four days before the Olympics opened, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said, prompting a mandatory provisional suspension.

The results of that test were received by the track and field’s anti-doping body only late on Friday and after Okagbare had already run in the 100 metres heats on the opening day of track competition at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, the AIU said. The AIU informed Okagbare of her suspension on Saturday morning, it said, ruling her out of the 100 metres and likely ending her Olympic campaign.

Under doping regulations, she is allowed to request that a “B” sample – or backup sample – is tested to double-check the results.

The 32-year-old Okagbare won a silver medal in the long jump at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and at the 2013 World Championships.

I have said it before and I will say it again. If you do not know the sport, not passionate about it/Us (the athletes), then you have no business there as an administrator.

The sport system in Nigeria is so flaw and we athletes, are always at the receiving end of the damages.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.