The President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Ibrahim Gusau paid the big prize on Tuesday, as he was impeached by the board, following his alleged role in the ‘missing’ $135, 000 erroneously paid to the country two years ago by world athletics body, IAAF, Bestchoicesports.com.ng understood.

Seven out of 12 board members of the AFN impeached Gusau in the office of the former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung in Abuja.

One of the board members, Brown Ebewele told journalists shortly after the meeting that they decided to ‘sweep Gusau aside’ to enable the board carries out proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the ‘missing’ IAAF money.

“Seven of us signed the letter asking Gusau to step aside,” Ebewele said. “One of the board members, Fidelis Gadzama had been in the United Kingdom since we came on board, meaning only 12 of us have been active. Sunday Adeleye was here, but he refused to sign the letter. We have the consent of other board members, and we are conscious of the rules. We are also conscious that the AFN is under a supervising ministry. We are going into another meeting now to set up a committee that will investigate how Gusau and a few people in the AFN spent the IAAF money,” Ebewele stated.