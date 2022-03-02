The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has shifted the date and venue for its All Comers competition earlier scheduled to hold this weekend at the sports ground of the Federal University of Technology in Akure.

The competition will now be held from March 11-13, 2022 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, capital of Edo State.

In a statement signed by Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, its Secretary General/ Chief Executive Officer, the shift in date was necessitated by concerns by athletes and officials who complained they might not be ready for the initial date.

