With the crisis raging between the ministry of youth and sports and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) headed to Supreme Court for judgement, the Technical Director, AFN, Sunday Adeleye has stated that the federation does not have issues with the ministry.

Speaking in Abuja, Adeleye noted that both the federation and the ministry are partners in progress and development of Nigeria athletics games.

The technical director who said that the matter initially started as an in-house misunderstanding was blown out of proportion and given various colouration to achieve a certain projection outside what was the original issue.

“The matter here actually started as an in-house problem between us and members of the board and I think we don’t have issues with the ministry of youth

and sports. We are partners in progress but it is shocking that now we are going to court with the ministry,” Adeleye told Bestchoicesports.com.ng.

Proffering solutions to the lingering quagmire, Adeleye said the only way to go is for all to remain law abiding. To respect the court rulings and let sleeping dog lie.

“The solution is for all of us like we said after the judgement of the Court of Appeal, where we said that there is no victor and there is no vanquished and then it is not about we winning, it’s a win for the whole family in court.