Technical officials from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) are expected to storm Ozoro, venue of the 2019 Dr. Awoture Eleyae’s U-15/Open championship tomorrow ahead of the event scheduled for June 20 and 22.

The chairman of the Technical committee of the championship, Seigha Porbeni said yesterday that over 700 athletes have registered for the junior and senior categories of the championship.

This year’s edition of the Dr. Awoture Eleyae’s U-15/Open championship, which is seventh in the series, will serve as selection of senior athletes that will represent Delta State at the National trial for the African Games.

According to Porbeni, the National Association of Technical Officials (NATO), in conjunction with Delta State Athletics Association, will supervise the competition.

The junior athletes are drawn from the 25 local government areas of Delta State.

The Dr. Awoture Eleyae Athletics Championship has produced notable athletes for Nigeria since its inception, including Commonwealth gold medalist in the long jump, Ese Brume in 2013, sprinter Divine Oduduru in 2014 and quartermiler, Praise Idamadudu in 2015. Oduduru made history recently by winning his first NCAA 100m title, clocking 9.86 seconds to become second African runner to achieve this feat. His 9.86 second was the second-fastest time in NCAA history.