The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) said all hands are on deck towards achieving a memorable outing at the Tokyo Olympics in July/August.

President of the federation, Olamide George made the promise, following the unveiling of AFN’s 2020 programme of activities in Abuja.

George said the programme was designed to bring life back into the sport that had suffered from maladministration in recent years.

“We have made athletes the focus of our programme and have designed one that will ensure they attain optimum performance level for both the African Championships and the Olympics,” said George.

The AFN president said the athletes would begin running, throwing and jumping from next month with the All-Comers competition in Akure.

“We have secured the venue and will provide accommodation for athletes based on last year’s performance. There will be no prize money for this because it is an All-Comers affair,” explained AFN president, who revealed that prize monies would be introduced at the classics proper beginning from the first AFN Classics in Ado Ekiti at the end of February.