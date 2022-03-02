Olori Janet Afolabi, CNN award winning journalist, publisher and Queen of Apomu Kingdom in Osun State, has joined the league of authors.

Her authorial debut is entitled: “The Masters Who Trained Me.” It was unveiled on February 24 at the Alapomu Palace Hall in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area of Osun state, as part of activities to mark the second coronation anniversary of Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi the Alapomu of Apomu.

Presenting the book, Gbenga Adefaye, general manager/editor-in-chief of Vanguard Newspapers, said it is an important gift that should last till eternity.

