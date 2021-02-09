AFr-IX, global Internet service provider and the largest pan-Africa network with presence in over 50 countries in Africa, delivering Internet and data services to enterprises, international carriers and telecommunication operators, has established its major point of presence (POP) in the Rack Centre, West Africa’s leading carrier-neutral Tier III data centre.

AFR-IX telecom group ranked at 344 in the Financial Times 1000 and recognised in the 2020 annual list of Europe’s fastest growing companies. Mr Norman Albi, founder and chief executive, said the recognition had helped the company build trust in markets worldwide, especially in Africa.

“We offer international, high-quality and personalised Internet and data services to corporates and telecommunications in the African continent and our extensive pan-African network covered with terrestrial and submarine cables makes AFR-IX one of the leading telecom operating service providers in Africa, and the most reliable and largest metro-ethernet network with multiprotocol label switching (MPLS).”

Albi commented on Nigeria as a strategic location for AFR-IX, saying: “We needed a top-notch carrier neutral data centre facility for our services and connectivity solutions. Rack Centre satisfied our requirements for providing world-class Tier III certified data centre and data centre interconnection to our clients, especially in the West African subregion.”

Dr. Ayotunde Coker, managing director of Rack Centre, said it was a “delight welcoming AFR-IX to the array of local and global clients hosting in Rack Centre carrier neutral data centre. We will do our utmost as we do with all our clients to deliver outstanding services for AFR-IX to serve its customers in Africa and beyond.

Since inception in 2013 Rack Centre has maintained a 100 per cent uptime and offers its customers, open access and uncapped interconnect capacities. Its non-affiliation with any telecommunications carrier or Internet service providers unlocks access to multiple connectivity providers- over 40 carriers, ISPs and content distribution networks to choose from.”