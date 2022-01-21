The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has presented new Hilux vehicles to 14 living heroes of the Nigerian Army for their sacrifices to their fatherland. He made the presentation at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

The gestures were to honour and recognise the sacrifices of both the fallen heroes and veterans who are still alive for their services to the Nigerian Army (NA), the nation and humanity.

Some serving and retired RSMs were beneficiaries of the new vehicles in all formations of the Nigerian Army nationwide to signpost the significance of the celebration.

They included AWO Okonkwo Ignatius, AWO Akinyokun Felix, AWO Ogbu Marcleod, AWO Kennedy Ohaeri, AWO Stephen Ekpe, AWO Dahiru Aliyu, AWO Ajao Adetona, AWO Sheba Paris, AWO Simon Odidi, AWO Samuel Ode, John Zongs, Sa’ad Mohammed, AWO Bello Baba and AWO Ibrahim Dan’azumi.

Yahaya urged them to continue to give in their best and proffer solutions to the insecurity bedevilling the country.

Provost Marshal (PM), Army, Major General Robert Aiyenigba, who represented COAS stated that the celebration provided an opportunity for retrospection and appreciation of the patriotism and sacrifices demonstrated by both veterans and fallen heroes.

He said: “It is in appreciation of their services that the COAS presents these vehicles to the retirees. The gesture is an affirmation of the high premium, the COAS places on welfare of personnel.”

The Provost Marshal symbolically handed over the keys and official documents of a new Hilux Vehicle to the former Regimental Sergeant Major, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police (NACMP), ex-Army Warrant Officer Akinyokun Felix, on the occasion of his retirement after 35 years in service.

Akinyokun described the gift as a morale booster to them and those they left in service: “We will continue to support the NA to succeed in her constitutional mandate, even in retirement.”

Damasak agog as 5 Brigade holds AFRDC

Damasak in Borno State came alive on January 15, 2023, as residents trooped out in thousands to witness the first Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration parade in the town.

The celebration took place at the new cenotaph built by 5 Brigade, Nigerian Army and started with the commissioning of the cenotaph.

After the wreath laying by the Brigade commander, heads of the various security agencies, traditional rulers and local government chairmen took turns to lay wreath and pay the respect to the fallen heroes.

Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Suleiman Saidu Tilawan, reiterated the importance of paying respect to the country’s fallen heroes: “It is a way to encourage the next generation to be ready to make sacrifices for the country’s peace and progress.”

He later inspected the Central Mosque and COCIN Church in Damasak, renovated by the Brigade to assist the community cope with the increasing number of returnees from Niger Republic and other parts of the country to the town. He also inspected the public toilets at the Main Market also renovated by the Brigade to improve the sanitary condition of the Weekly Market reopened recently. The guests and spectators were treated to lavish entertainment by the Brigade.

Soldiers destroy IPOB hideouts, logistics bases in Anambra

The Army Headquarters in Abuja, said soldiers from 82 Division have destroyed the hideouts and logistics base of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Lilu Forest in Ihiala Local Government, Anambra State.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “Troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) in a joint operations conducted with other security agencies have dislodged a notorious stronghold of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Lilu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Lilu is a border town between Imo and Anambra states, which was hitherto known to be used as an operational base of the dissidents.

The operations, conducted in the early hours of Monday, January 17, 2022, led to the neutralization of some gunmen in a firefight that ensued.

“After dislodging the dissidents from their fortress, the dogged troops recovered 10 Pump Action Shotguns, two locally fabricated guns, One revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62 mm special, live cartridges, machettes and IPOB flags. Other items recovered are mobile phones, laptops amongst other dangerous weapons.

“The operation was jointly conducted by troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Navy, 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police. It was a well coordinated dawn attack on the fortress, where plans were been perfected to violently enforce the illegitimate sit-at-home declaration by the irredentist groups.”

Terrorism: NACWF solar farm commissioned in Abuja

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has stressed the need for continuous capacity development among personnel of the Nigerian Army to tackle the security challenges confronting the nation.

He said continuous capacity development was the way forward to curb the excesses of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups.

COAS made this known when he commissioned the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command (NACWC) Off Grid Solar Farm, at Giri, Abuja.

He said this has become necessary as the adversaries have also extended their nefarious activities to the cyber domain: “For the command to effectively achieve its mandate, there is need for alternative power source, hence the execution of the project.

He expressed satisfaction and communicated with troops in the North East theatre of operations, through their command and control centres.

He commended the troops for their resilience and doggedness in the on going counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations and urged them to maintain the tempo until they routed the criminals from the area.

Earlier, Major General Abubakar Adamu expressed appreciation to the COAS for his support to the command, particularly for the timely provision of funds for the completion of the Solar Farm.

This he said, boosted the morale of the personnel and would further enhance the operational capability of the command.

Soldier rescues 3 kidnapped students of Plateau Poly

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have rescued three kidnapped students of Plateau State Polytechnic, Barikin Ladi.

The students, kidnapped on January 12, 2022, were rescued unharmed by troops deployed at Nding Sesut, a remote community in Barikin Ladi, while on security patrol.

The soldiers were said to have noticed an unusual movement of persons during patrols. They immediately conducted a search that led to the rescue of the three students at an abandoned poultry farm.

The victims have since been united with their families, while the soldiers are hunting for their abductors.

Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Ibrahim Ali, thanked the law-abiding citizens who provided credible information to the security agencies. He reiterated his resolve to make Plateau State a difficult terrain for criminals to operate.

Army takes gender equality advocacy to Sokoto

A three-day gender advocacy organised by the Nigerian Army (NA) in collaboration with British Defence Section, West Africa, at the 8 Division, Sokoto, has ended.

Tagged, “Gender Mainstreaming for Enhanced Professionalism in the Nigerian Army”, put together by the Department of Civil-Military Affairs was held between January 16 and 18 2022.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Uwem Bassey, represented by his Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullahi, said the workshop was aimed at building the requisite capacity of officers and men of the Nigerian Army especially during joint operations.

He said the workshop was timely especially at this time when assigned missions within the joint environment are becoming complex, increasingly expanding and dynamic in the areas of gender mainstreaming, International Humanitarian Law and Fundamentals Human Rights.

The first phase of the workshop was conducted in selected formations across the NA. The second phase was approved with Sokoto as the focal start point.

Participants at the workshop were drawn from security and para-military agencies, civil society organisations, humanitarian agencies and other critical stakeholders.

New GOC, 6 Division, assumes office

The new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Olufemi Oluyede, has solicited support, cooperation and commitment from commanders, officers and soldiers of the division to succeed. He made the call when he formally took over office from his predecessor, Major General Sani Mohammed, at the division headquarters, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. It was attended by brigade commanders and senior officers of the division affiliated formations and units.

Mohammed commended commanders, officers and soldiers of the division for their cooperation during his tenure and urged them to extend the same to the new GOC.