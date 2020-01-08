The investment drive by Governor Emeka Ihedioha has again yielded results for Imo State with the presentation of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of a land to Afriexim Bank for the construction of biggest business hub in Southern Nigeria, the Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC).

Ihedioha presented the C of O to officials of the Bank led by its President, Professor Benedict Oramah, at the Government House, Owerri, Monday.

Delivering the C of O during a courtesy call by the management of the bank, the governor assured them that the state presently has a responsible leadership that is conscious of the demands of the time.

He reiterated that Imo is now home of business and possibilities and will be open to partnering prospective investors for the growth of the state.

The governor, alongside other top government functionaries, led officials of the bank to the site where the Centre would be built at Ngor Okpala Local Government Area.

The governor said the centre would provide certification and inspection services for various products for exports for Imo State and other parts of the region to the international market.

“The centre, which is the first of its kind in the entire South East and South South regions, is an indication of responses of our investment drive geared towards rebuilding our state.

“This is a significant leap in our efforts to advance our state and make it a huge business hub and more importantly provide employment opportunities and boost economic development for Imo State.

“The Centre is a reflection of the efforts of this administration to restore confidence of investors and development partners in Imo State as an investment destination. While charging on the commencement of work at the site, Ihedioha stressed the willingness of his administration to partner with them in the development of tourism potential, entertainment village, industrial park, dry port, reinvigoration of Concord Hotel among others.

He said: “We are in hurry to maximize our potential as the state with the highest literacy rate in the country; our government is ready and willing to provide the human capacity for any business and, indeed, we shall provide necessary support for the business to strive”.

Recall that Governor had embarked on a Trade and Investment working visit to the Annual General meeting of the Afrexim Bank in Moscow last year.

The meeting, which was a melting point for international fund custodians, fund managers, investors and multilateral agencies, provided ample opportunity for Ihedioha to showcase investment opportunities which culminated in the establishment of AQAC in the state.

Speaking earlier, the Afrexim Bank President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, stated that they were in the country to support governments that promote development.