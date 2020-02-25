The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with FCI, will hold a two-day conference in Nairobi to promote the use of factoring to enhance access to financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in East Africa.

The Regional Conference on Factoring and Receivables Finance is scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 February and is expected to attract about 120 senior executives from factoring companies, banks and non-bank financial institutions, government agencies, consulting firms and IT providers.

They will be joined by regulators, lawyers and insurers for the sharing of best practices in regulatory and legal regimes, innovation and credit insurance services that can facilitate the growth of factoring in support of SMEs.

According to information from Afreximbank and FCI, factoring can provide more financing to SMEs than traditional lending channels if the knowledge and capability are developed and shared.

The conference is aimed at creating awareness, building capacity and providing opportunities for networking in the factoring industry.