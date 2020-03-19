African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), yesterday opened registration for the 2020 Annual Gneneral Meeting which will be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Afreximbank announced that intending participants for the meetings, dubbed AAM2020, could register by visiting the Annual Meetings website at: https://aam2020.afreximbankevents.com where regularly updated information about the venue, programme, hotel accommodation and visas would also be available.

Afreximbank Annual Meetings are open to banking industry professionals, trade and trade finance practitioners and other parties involved in economic development from across Africa and beyond. They are also attended by business and political leaders and have been ranked among the most important gatherings of economic decision-makers in Africa.

The 2020 Annual Meetings, with the theme “Youth, Trade and Development”, will feature a host of high-level speakers in plenaries and side events from 10 to 13 June at the Sharm El Sheikh International Congress Center.

The programme will include a seminar on 10 June, with the official opening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders taking place on June 11. The event will be concluded on June 13 with a closed session of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.