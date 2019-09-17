The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the opening of registration for its 20th Afreximbank Trade Finance Seminar and Workshop, which will take place in Durban, South Africa, from 4 to 7 November 2019.

The seminar and workshop series, formerly known as the Structured Trade Finance Seminar and Workshop, is being organised this year in collaboration with the South African province of Kwazulu-Natal. The series aims to equip African financial institutions, bankers and professionals from regulatory agencies, corporates and legal firms with skills for dealing with the challenges of financing transactions in times of economic uncertainty.

In an announcement in Cairo yesterday, Afreximbank said that the 2019 seminar will focus on global topical issues affecting trade and on technical aspects of structuring trade finance transactions, thus enabling participants to properly identify the risks in trade finance transactions and to structure bankable trade and trade-related finance deals of varying levels of complexity.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, said that the event had not only become an important platform for African bankers and other trade finance practitioners to meet, network and share knowledge with their counterparts.