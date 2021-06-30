The African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim) has disclosed its plans to support infrastructural development in Ogun State with $200 million. The fund, according to the bank, will be dedicated towards projects and other developmental initiatives embarked upon by the incumbent administration in the state. Its President, Benedict Oramah, who made this known when he led management of the bank on a courtesy visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun at his Oke-Mosan Office, Abeokuta, on Monday, equally said the bank would partner Ogun in ensuring that the 250-bed Specialist Hospital, Abeokuta, is completed and brought into operations soon.

Oramah, while noting that the bank has been investing heavily in the health sector in Africa to develop vaccines and other drugs, declared that AfreximBank was ready to collaborate with the state-owned Gateway Pharmaceuticals in similar direction. “We are willing to dedicate an envelope of $200 million for projects and initiatives here in Ogun State; we will also be happy to see the hospital project completed. We will be very pleased to look at this asset and see how we can partner with your government. I assure you that we will consider the Gateway Pharmaceuticals in our plans to invest in the health sector,” he said.

Oramah, who added that the bank would be working with the state government in its quest to make its road infrastructure more accessible for investors, also said that the bank would be interested in the Cargo Airport being built by the state. “On the highways we are also developing, there is a connectivity we are looking for in terms of how we connect Nigeria to the Benin Republic and others, connecting Ogun to Lagos and of course to the border. It is something that is of interest to us, if there is any road that goes from here to the border, connecting where you stopped. That will be interesting, we can work with you.”

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Abiodun noted that the Quality Assurance Testing Center would complement the International Cargo Airport, adding his administration would continue to do all it can to make Ogun the destination of choice for investors.

Abiodun said that administration had in the last few months embarked on the construction of roads across the state, especially the Ijebu-Ode-Epe, Agbara-Lusada-Atan Roads, which according to him, are capital intensive great, expressing his administration’s readiness to receive support from the bank.

