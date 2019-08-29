Emeka Anokwuru

African Travel Quarterly, has unveiled a shortlist of winners of the Africa Travel 100 global personalities awards. The award recognizes personalities of African origin, living in Africa or outside the continent, irrespective of their current citizenship or nationality that have been contributing to the development of the continent and its diaspora in the area of tourism and travel. This comes as plans to launch a Global Tourism Association(GTA) for tourism players in Africa and the diaspora nears completion. The African Travel 100 Global Personalities award will take place during the 15th Akwaaba African Travel Market at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on September 23, 2019. Akwaaba African Travel Market holds from September 22-24, 2019.

The award is expected to honour personalities in the travel and tourism sector that have exemplified themselves in the industry and contributed to the growth of the sector in Africa and in the diaspora. The event will be part of the first African tourism diaspora conference 2019. The conference is expected to draw top tourism personalities from around the world to Lagos Nigeria to mark the 400 years of slavery. Slavery is a very sensitive topic that has created an uncomfortable relationship between Africa and its diaspora. The conference is an opportunity to celebrate the merging of Africans, Americans, Caribbeans and the rest of the world during this memorable gathering expected in Lagos. Africa with 54 countries and a population of 1.2 billion has an unbelievable tourist attraction. The Caribbean and African diaspora have a unique culture, rich heritage and beautiful destinations for tourists, hence the need to connect and combine these wonderful cultures and population, creating a huge global market.

The African Diaspora Tourism Conference presents a platform to discuss, initiate, dialogue and celebrate a new relationship and how to sustain these new vistas. However, the recognition of Africa as a beacon of hope for African people living on the continent and in the diaspora to explore, relate and live using the African Diaspora Tourism Conference as the African platform for the foundation of this long-lasting relationship is the soul of this year’s travel business. Posterity will remember that the improvement was earned not by coincidence but by conscious efforts to validate the struggles, strengths, and linkages between African descendants on a Pan-African scale. The African diaspora and Africa have the same unique culture, rich heritage and beautiful destinations for tourism and trade, therefore, there is a need to connect and combine these wonderful cultures and population as an emerging market for mutual benefit.

The Africa Travel 100 Awards now in her 18th year, has over the years celebrated leaders, industry practitioners, and government officials who have promoted tourism and improved travel using unique platforms and new information.