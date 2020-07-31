Beyonce’s film, Black Is King, will on Saturday, August 1 screen on MultiChoice’s flagship channel on DStv premium, M-Net. This is coming after the movie’s rights have been acquired from The Walt Disney Company.

The film is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift from last year’s release of Disney’s The Lion King. The teaser and trailer of this new visual album are already taking the world by storm. However, another good news is that M-Net will bring Black Is King to the continent within 24-hours of its debut on Disney+. And DStv customers who don’t have access to M-Net have nothing to fear. There is a special treat for them, as the show will be open to DStv Compact Plus, Compact and Confam for two hours. Furthermore, DStv premium customers will be able to enjoy it on DStv Catch Up for 30 days.

Speaking, MultiChoice Group CEO, Video Entertainment, Yolisa Phahle, says, “We’re very excited to be part of this global event, but what makes Black Is King even more important for us, is that it shines the spotlight on the many phenomenal African creatives who were involved in the project – both on-screen and behind the scenes.”

Christine Service, Senior Vice President, The Walt Disney Company Africa, adds: “Black Is King is a powerful, relevant and timely creative and celebratory expression of identity that we felt was important to be shared with fans across Africa as it launched globally on Disney+. We’re thrilled to continue the journey that started with The Lion King.”

Starring artistes from the film’s music soundtrack as well as guest appearances, Black Is King tells the story of a young king’s journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity. Guided by his ancestors, father, and childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. Thus, it re-imagines the lessons of last year’s The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for a year, with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity.

Black Is King features an impressive list of diverse voices on its creative team, including directors, Emmanuel Adjei (Shahmaran), Blitz Bazawule (The Burial of Kojo), Pierre Debusschere (Mine and Ghost videos for Beyonce), Jenn Nkiru (Black To Techno), Ibra Ake (creative director/producer, This is America video for Childish Gambino), Dikayl Rimmasch (Cachao, Uno Mas), Jake Nava (Crazy in Love, Single Ladies, Partition videos for Beyonce), and co-director and long-time collaborator of Beyonce, Kwasi Fordjour. The list of additional co-directors and second unit directors adds to the crew’s global representation, including Dafe Oboro, Julian Klincewicz, Derek Milton, Meji Alabi, Joshua Kissi, Alexandre Moors, and Deon Van Zyl.