By Joe Apu

FIBA Africa has handed AS Sale of Morocco host of Group A of the FIBA Africa Basketball League (FIBA ABL) in March.

The FIBA ABL draws which took place in Abidjan on Saturday, January 12th, 2019 saw 16 teams divided into four groups of four.

AS Sale will start their title defence against Rivers Hoopers, JS Kairouan and S.L.A.C in Group A. ES Rades, Elan Sportif, Civil Defenders and BC Terreur were drawn in Group B; Former champions Al Ahly were grouped alongside eight-time champions Primeiro de Agosto of Angola, Ferroviaro Beira and Rwanda Energy Group (R.E.G) while Group D has former champions Petro de Luanda, COSPN, BC Mazembe and Smouha.

The following cities have been awarded hosts of their groups; Group A will be hosted in Sale, Morocco from March 1-3; Group B in Cotonou, Benin Republic from March 8-10; Cairo, Egypt will play host to Group C between February 8-10 while Group D will take place in Antananarivo, Madagascar from February 15-17.

FIBA Africa Zone 3 champions, Rivers Hoopers will open their account on day 1 against host AS Sale before playing against SLAC and JS Kairouan respectively.

Nigeria’s other representative; Civil Defenders will also play their opening game against another northern side and 2017 runners up ES Rades of Tunisia.

At the end of the tournament, only the best two teams from each group will qualify for the next round.