The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 in Africa has reached 83 as confirmed positive cases surpassed 3,243, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) revealed on Friday.

The Africa CDC, specialised agency of the 55-member AU, in its latest situation update said the cases were spread across 46 African countries.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also disclosed that the Northern African region is the most affected area across the continent both in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of deaths.

Northern African countries have so far registered 1,249 positive COVID-19 cases as well as 60 deaths due to the pandemic.

The Southern African region, which is the second highly affected in the continent, has also so far registered 972 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the Western African region has also registered 605 confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as 11 deaths.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that some 254 people who have been infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, figures from the CDC also show that more than 400 new confirmed cases have been reported since the centre’s recent report on Thursday. (dpa/NAN)