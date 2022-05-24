Defending champion of the forthcoming ITTF Africa Cup, the Egyptian veteran, Ahmed Saleh, believes the atmosphere at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium is a motivating factor for every player.

He is particularly concerned about the threat posed by the present form of Quadri Aruna who set a new record as the first African to reach the semifinal of the WTT Star Contender in Doha, Qatar.

Regarded as the oldest active male table tennis player in Africa, Saleh cannot wait to defend the title he reclaimed in Tunis in 2020 while admitting that he is ready for the task ahead.

Saleh might not possess the speed and agility that present-day table tennis demands but what the Egyptian has in abundance is his tactical discipline.

Relishing his experience on his previous numerous visits to Lagos, the former African Games champion said: “Lagos is a unique venue every player will always want to play because of the lively atmosphere with the venue always filled up by the fans. This is a unique venue for table tennis in Africa because no other country has this kind of atmosphere; even in some European countries you hardly see this kind of lively spectators who understand the sport. But with the present form of Aruna, I must be at my best to overcome players like him in Lagos.”