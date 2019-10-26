Super Eagles and Stoke City’s midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo would be available for selection when the Super Eagles face Benin and Lesotho in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month, it has been revealed.

The number 8 had to be substituted in the 21st minute as Stoke City suffered a 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on matchday 13 in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

Additional tests have been carried out on Etebo and the Potters medical team has confirmed he will be out of action for two weeks.

Thus, Stoke City manager Nathan Jones will not be able to count on the services of the Super Eagles star when his side face Millwall (Oct. 26) and West Brom (Nov. 4), and he is expected to return to action for the trip to Barnsley on November 9, provided he does suffer a relapse.

The good news is that Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr will be able to call up Etebo for the AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho with the matches scheduled to hold from November 13-19.

The central midfielder has been involved in the last fourteen games played by Stoke City in all competitions, logging 797 minutes in total.