Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

No fewer than 100 cyclists, 20 coaches and 25 cycling commissars (referees) from Nigeria, Ghana and Benin Republic will converge on Abuja for a two-week long intensive training/selection process for the maiden Africa Track Cycling Championship organized by the Nigeria Cycling Federation (CFN).

Billed for the state of the art Velodrome Complex, of the Abuja National stadium, the maiden Africa Cup will take place from July been fixed for 26 to 28, this year.

Host federation President and CFN boss, Giadomenico Massari, who made the disclosure at the weekend, noted that the training/selection camp has become necessary due to the fact that the track cycling is relatively new for countries in the sub-region.

He said the training/selection programme will also serve as preparation for other engagement of the federation, including the World Junior Track Championship (Male/Female), the Elite version of the championship and the All Africa Games (Track) .

He further revealed that Ghana and Benin Republic have already accepted invitation to participate in programme out of all West African Countries invited, adding: “It is a massive three-level event wholly sponsored by the federation. We are providing accommodation, feeding and local transportation for participants.

“We are also drawing from our own local resource in terms of technical support. Emmanuel Igbinosa who recently bagged his certificate as UCI certified Instructor/Commissar (Track/Road Cycling) will be on hand to train the commissars while coach Bashiru Mohammed will handle the coaches. He will be assisted by senior coaches in the selection which will be done by elimination,” Massari said.