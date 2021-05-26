In commemoration of the 2021 African day, Confederation of African Football, CAF has recognized the display of the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club as an African Football culture.

The Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club stole the show with its colourful display while supporting Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where the Super Eagles finished third.

This is not the first time the supporters club is getting a continental recognition, ANFASSC made it to the internet content of CAF during the 2019 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

A picture of the Senegalese National team in celebration mood, as well as the South African National team among others were also displayed by CAF to celebrate the African day.

The day, formerly known as African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day is the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity.

The theme of this year’s Africa Day is Arts, Culture And Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want.

National President of ANFASSC, Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi said CAF’s recognition is a charge for Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club to sustain the quality in all spheres