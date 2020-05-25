Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has congratulated the African Heads of State and Government on the occasion of Africa Day, saying that Russia’s ties with Africa was an age-long relationship.

Putin, in a statement he personally signed and made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria, said Africa Day symbolised the aspiration of the countries of the continent to freedom, peace and prosperity.

The Russian president said: ‘This holiday assumes special significance in the run-up to the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and people celebrated this year.’

He recalled that decades ago, when many African peoples were just embarking on the path to sovereign development, Russia provided them with active political support, extensive assistance in the social and economic sphere, and training of civilian and military personnel.

‘Today, African countries are Russia’s significant and promising partners, who enjoy well-deserved authority on the global arena and play an active role in addressing topical international issues.

‘The Russia-Africa Summit held last year in Sochi turned out to be an exclusively important milestone in the development of Russian-African relations. The dialogue between our countries has been brought to a qualitatively new level. The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum established during the summit will undoubtedly contribute to building up mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and coordinating efforts to counter the threats and challenges of our time – including the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become a serious test for our countries and peoples,’ President Putin said.

‘I whole-heartedly wish you good health, prosperity and every success in your state activities, and peace and prosperity – to all your compatriots,’ Mr Putin further said in the statement signed in the Kremlin, Moscow.