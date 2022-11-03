By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

The CEO/Co-founder, Africa Digital Economy Forum, Mr Akin Naphtal, has called on youths to take advantage of digitisation.

He also urged stakeholders across the world to invest in the country’s youth through digitalisation programmes and effective policy.

This is even as he announced the first-ever Digital Economy Awareness Month (DEAM) slated for November across the globe.

The DEAM slated for the month of November themed Digital Economy: The New Norm is an initiative aimed at deepening digitisation advocacy and its benefits to the global economy while also encouraging early understanding and participation among youth.

DEAM 2022 is all about sharing stories about how digital technology is changing our lifestyle, businesses and family togetherness, it is to encourage and embrace the use of technologies for fairer and a better future.

The need for organisations to leverage the new wave of digitisation and its opportunities has birthed digital economy month which will be held annually every November.

The CEO said the awareness month provides an opportunity to create the much-needed campaign and deepen the conversation from youth engagement, skill development, and regulatory framework and push for government and organisation commitment toward a robust digital future by sharing best practices among stakeholders to drive the importance of the digital economy.

“Through our in-house research, we found out that most youths are unaware of what the digital economy means and how they can be future-ready, in the rural area this perception is rather worse,” he stated.

“While some believe the digital economy is all about fintech with most conversations being driven by the fintech community, it is time to develop a deeper understanding that will propel growth and drive inclusiveness in all sectors, from Agric to health, education eLearning, aviation even politics and governance.

“I encourage organisations to engage in this year’s campaign by sharing their own stories The DEAM will be observed with a series of activities, all through the month of November,” he added.