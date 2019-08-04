Flying Eagles head coach Paul Aigbogun has named Success Makanjuola, Mike Zaruma, Detan Ogundare in his 18-man squad for the All-Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Makanjuola and Ogundare were part of the squad to the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland in May, while Plateau United Zaruma made the team to the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger earlier in the year. Aigbogun also included regulars; Rabiu Zulkifilu Mohammed, Emeka Chinonso and Peter Eletu in the squad.

Nigeria will face hosts Morocco, South Africa and Burkina Faso in Group A.

The 12th All-Africa Games will run from August 19th to 31st in Rabat, Morocco.

Aigbogun’s Flying Eagles squad for 12 All-Africa Games:

Goalkeepers: Ogundare Detan (Kogi United), Yakubu Mathew (Clique Sports)

Defenders: Sadiq Habibu Yakubu (Rara FC), Mike Zaruma (Plateau United), Ogberahwe Solomon Onome (El Kanemi Warriors), Rabiu Zulkifilu Muhammad (Plateau United)

Midfielders: Victor Arikpo (Sidos FC), Sanusi Abdulmutallif (Katsina United), Oladoye Adewale (Water FC), Liameed Quadri (36 Lion FC), Peter Eletu (Prince Kazeem Academy) Samuel Nnoshiri (Heartland FC)

Forwards: Jibril Saeed (Plateau United), Makanjuola Success (Water FC), Emeka Chinonso (Club Brook FC/ENG), Sor Yira Collins (Oasis FC), Abubakar Ibrahim (Plateau United), Ahmad Abubakar Ghali (MFM FC).