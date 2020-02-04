Adewale Sanyaolu

InstinctWave UK, organisers of the Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards (AHRIA) 2020 has picked March 27, as the date for this year’s ceremony.

A statement by the Country Manager, Instinctwave Ghana, organisers of the event, Carol Opata-Hogan, disclosed that AHRIA which is in its 3rd edition, will hold at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The award which was formally Ghana Human Resources Innovation Awards was rebranded to Africa Human Resource Innovation Awards in order to cover the sub region and bring together great minds in the HR industry across Africa.

According to her, human resources units play a pivotal and strategic role in sustaining organisational growth in a highly competitive global environment, adding that the success of every organisation lies in its human capital.

AHRIA will honour leading HR Professionals, organisations with top notch HR models and practices and executives who have made sterling contributions to the corporate sector over the years while also unveiling top 50 HR leaders across verticals in the sub region.

Speaking on the rebranding of the awards scheme, the InstinctWave CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal, said that 2020 is shaping up to be a truly generation defining year across the spectrum – from politics, to science, to the business world and beyond. “As Africa’s premium B2B event and media specialists, we are expanding some of our award schemes to cover the sub region as well as catch up with the new wave in the business sector. This is the reason behind the rebranding of the awards scheme to Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards. (AHRIA)” We are also glad to be have the Fair Wages Commission on Board as a partner and a jury of AHRIA 2020,” Naphtal said.

AHRIA 2020 is in partnership with Ghana’s Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, a government institution. The CEO of Fair Wages Commission, Dr. Edward Kwapong, expressed his excitement on partnering Instinct wave, saying the award will raise the bench mark of excellence in the Industry.