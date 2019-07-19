Proven Integrity Communication Network, publisher of African Integrity Magazine, has concluded plans to hold the 16th edition of the African Leadership Development Conference on July 27, 2019, in Accra, Ghana.

In a press statement signed by the former deputy vice-chancellor (Academics), Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, chairman of the conference and award organising committee, African Integrity Magazine, Prof. Thomas Eshett, the keynote speaker at the event would be the vice-chancellor, University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu.

The theme of the event, which will attract top government functionaries, envoys, professionals, religious leaders and traditional rulers, among others, is “Evaluating the Role of International and Local Election Observers/Monitors in the Conduct of Free and Credible Elections in Africa for Sustenance of Democracy.”

Guests at the event include Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo Addo and Gambia’s President Adama Barrow.

The event will also feature conferment of awards on deserving Africans and organisations for dynamic leadership through their courage in character, patriotism and humanitarian services.