By Chinenye Anuforo

The Group CEO of Africa Investment Group, Stanley Osuide, has expressed confidence in Nigeria’s untapped economic potential in renewable, natural resources, Real Estate, health, fintech, agriculture, infrastructure, and sports.

This is as Africa Investment Gateway Group, an international consultancy focused on driving Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into impactful projects in Africa, is holding the 4th Annual Nigeria Trade and Investment Summit slated for October 2022 in London.

The summit is in collaboration with Nigeria Investment Promotions Commission and is supported by Nigeria Investment Gateway Limited and Africa Property Investment Group.

It presents a platform for companies to meet with international investors, find international partners, and create new bilateral synergies with international businesses.

According to Africa Investment Gateway Group, over the course of 3 days, participants and companies will hear from industry leaders, attend business workshops/masterclasses, and network with investors.

“The scheduled 4th NTIS Investment Summit is an open dialogue with opportunities and collaborations for Ministers, Heads of Government Agencies, Investors, CEO and organisations to liaise and form international trade alliances and solutions in the critical industries with economical benefits for the Nigeria/U.K. economy and trade relationship, leading to signed investment opportunities among many other benefits,” Osuide said.

Highlighting further the objective of the Summit, the CEO of Nigeria Investment Summit, Emmanuel Ikupolat, said: “The NTIS Investment summit is a bridge builder to connect Nigerian businesses and investment opportunities with the right people through a transparent channel that will improve the synergy between businesses and provide the right investment matching platform for Nigerian businesses.”

The Chairman of Nigeria Investment Gateway, Chidi Umeano, went on to buttress some points, quoting “ This is an annual event that continually creates engaging and impactful opportunities for stakeholders both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom over the years, this is the 4th edition tailored to be more productive for businesses and investors.”

NTIS 2022 has included the Real Estate sector dedicated to showcasing the investment opportunities in the industry as a result of the 20 million housing deficit in Nigeria.