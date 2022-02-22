Africa Magic, the continent’s leading provider of local entertainment content, has announced the appointment of Nigerian filmmaker, Victor Okhai, as Head Judge of the eighth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), billed to hold later this year in Lagos, Nigeria.

Victor Okhai is a seasoned producer, scriptwriter, cinematographer, director and film consultant. He is the current National President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Founder and Director of IN-Short Film Festival, the biggest short film festival in Sub- Saharan Africa. He is also a member of The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC). He has sat on and headed the jury of several local and international film festivals including The Audio Visual Awards (2009 – 2012), Cairo International Film festival (2009), Shnit Worldwide Shortfilmfestival (2012), The Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (2013) and Ecrans Noir (2018) in Yaounde.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking on Mr. Okhai’s appointment, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said, “We are delighted to have Mr. Okhai head the nomination and judging process for the 8th edition of the AMVCAs. He brings decades worth of knowledge and experience in the local and international film and TV industry to this critical role. We are certain his involvement in this edition will further reaffirm the AMVCAs’ commitment to professionalism in recognising and showcasing exceptional works on the continent”.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.