Africa Magic, the MultiChoice-owned movie and general entertainment channel group dedicated to telling African stories, is considering making a biopic of Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, disclosed this on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the two-day Africa Magic Content Marketplace, which held in Kano.

The Africa Magic Content Marketplace, which coincided with the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), is designed to provide an avenue for primary content producers to directly interact with Africa Magic for the opportunity to sell their productions.

According to Tejumola,the event drew over 200 content producers from the Northern part of the country and offers a win-win situation for all stakeholders, as it provides storytellers in the North as well as other parts of the country to tell their stories in a compelling manner.

Tejumola said: “The Africa Magic Content Marketplace is an initiative we hope will provide every content producer with the opportunity to interface with our buyers. It will also provide us the privilege to share with producers the type and quality of content required by us. This project will take us to all parts of the country. It is time for the north to tell her stories in a compelling manner. There isn’t a better time to collaborate than now.”

