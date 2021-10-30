From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Africa Magic has premiered two movie series entitled; ‘Movement (Japa) and ‘The Rishante’ which are expected to go on air on November 1, 2021.

The event, hosted by media personality, Blessing Imonikhe, had the producers and cast members like Mofe Duncan, Chisom Agoaweike, Ummi Baba Ahmed, Yakubu Mohammed, Bolanle Babalola, Sheddy On The Beat, Solomon Wazobia, among others.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, explained that, “the Rishantes and Movement (Japa) will take our viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as they get immersed in the lives of the characters, their relationships and their different journeys.

“Each plot, twist and suspense will keep viewers from across Africa on the edge of their seats as they follow the drama and connect with the characters. We’re excited about these new series, and we are sure our viewers will be entertained by the stellar cast and excellent storytelling we are known for.

“MultiChoice, Africa’s leading provider of premium and authentic African stories, has continued to prove that it is the premier destination for prestigious shows.

“From the end of October into November, it has a full slate of amazing content to delight viewers. The lineup will start with ‘Turn Up Friday’ premiering on October 29 at 9:30 pm and ‘Owambe Saturday’ starting on October 30 at 9 pm, both on AM Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2).

“Then, they have the perfect new month gift for viewers with ‘The Rishantes’ and ‘Movement Japa’.”

The Rishantes’ follows the wealthy Rishante family played by Mofe Duncan, Chisom Agoaiweke, and Ummi Baba Ahmed. The members of the Rishante family seem to have power, wealth and even romance. But beneath the surface, some underlying powers and events could lead the family to a cataclysmic ending.

Their supposedly happy life is filled with discord and conflict within the family that they must resolve to face the bigger enemy threatening to tear them apart. Whether or not they will win the more significant battles remains to be seen.

The Rishantes will air every weeknight from Monday, November 1, 2021, at 8 pm on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153). GOtv customers can also watch this series on a new package, GOtv SUPA, which launches on Monday, November 1, 2021.

‘Movement Japa’ follows three graduates as they struggle to leave Nigeria in search of greener pastures. The dramatic and hilarious story features Gideon Okeke, Shasnay Okawa, and Sambasa Nzeribe. It tells the heavy truth many unemployed graduates in Nigeria can relate to. The show will air Mondays from Monday, November 1, 2021, at 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151).

The Executive Producer of The Rishantes, Dimbo Atiya, explained why he believed Nigerians would connect with The Rishante family at the premiere event.

He said: “On Rishante, we are focusing on the strength of standing together as a family. It is especially important in times like this in this country where everybody is struggling to survive.

“There is always this support system when you go back to the family structure. For us, it felt like a very important time to tell a very beautiful family story. And of course, for Africa Magic, which is a station that caters for the family. Everything they do is all about the family.”

The brand new series can be watched on the go via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores.

Both series will also be available on the online streaming service, Showmax, which is open to DStv Premium customers at no extra cost. Customers on DStv Compact Plus can get Showmax at half price.