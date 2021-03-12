A brand new drama series, Elenini has berthed on Africa Magic Yoruba (DStv channel 157 and GOtv channel 5).

Elenini, which started showing on Monday March 1, joins Africa Magic’s great collection of drama series and tells an intriguing story of a man, Uzoma Asinobu (Oriyomi Joseph), who runs a thriving business with the support of his wife, Bisola Asinobu (Adetoun Adeyiga). However, his past re- emerges and causes things to escalate, which threatens the foundation of his happy life.

Speaking on the launch of the new series, Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said:

“We are delighted to present our viewers and lovers of great African storytelling with this new Yoruba series. Elenini explores a captivating storyline delivered by a great ensemble cast and crew that will keep viewers glued to their screens and on the edge

of their seats. We are excited to deliver yet another local production and we can’t wait for

our viewers from all over Africa to tune in.”

Elenini promises to be an amusing and addictive show with 20 captivating episodes as well as a great showcasing of Nigerian actors and actresses who will grace the screens. They include Adamson Ali, Ola Ola-williams, Olaronke Oladele, Bamidele Idowu, Samuel Olasehinde, Adebimpe Olaitan, Adeyemi Adeosun, Oghenekaro Wisdom Phillips, Alexander

Ogunniyi, Sarah Olaomo, Obaloluwa Otitoola, Oreoluwa Afolabi, Adebimpe Cole, Omobolanle Onifade, Olayemi Oshodi, and Kazeem Oluseye.