Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice, has announced an eight-day series of events to herald the 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) set to hold on May 14, 2022. The announcement was made at a press conference on Thursday, 17 March, by the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, who stated that the introduction of the eight-day series of events will reinvent and bring exciting changes to the awards which had its first edition in 2013. “We are focused on shining the light on the many aspects that make the African film and television industry truly magical and beaming that magic to millions of Africans who watch the awards every year. “These curated events will feature a celebration of fashion, technology, food and African culture. There will also be panel discussions and film screenings from our MultiChoice Talent Factory, industry sessions, and competitions for digital content creators and budding fashion designers” she said.

The eight-day event will commence with an Opening Night on Saturday, 7 May. This will be followed by a first-ever AMVCA runway show in partnership with Bella Naija Style on Sunday, 8 May. On Monday, 9 May will be MultiChoice Talent Factory Day with movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MTF academy.

