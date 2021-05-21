The president of Africa Mini-Football Confederation, Achraf Ben Salha has expressed satisfaction at the Ilaji Sports Resort, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital venue of the forthcoming second Africa Mini-Football Confederation Nations Cup.

Achraf Ben Salha, a Tunisian, who is also the vice president of the World Mini-Football Federation, was accompanied on the inspection tour of the facilities by Tarik Zakaria, a member of AMC. “I have seen fantastic facilities at Ilaji. The facilities in the hostel and hotel for the players and officials were of world class. The only places that I have seen such facilities are in the United States of America, Dubai and Germany among some of the countries that I have visited where mini-football is played.

The uniqueness of the facilities at Ilaji Sports Resort is that all the facilities are in the same enclosure on a vast land, and that would reduce stress on the players, as they would come out of their rooms and walk straight to the pitch without waiting for official vehicle,” declared Achraf Ben Salha after inspecting the facilities that would host the second edition of the Africa Mini-Football Confederation Nations Cup scheduled for July 8 to 17.