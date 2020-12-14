By Maduka Nweke

Africa Prudential, a leading registrar and technology provider, today announced that it has been awarded ISO 27001:2013 Certification.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized information security management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets being held by the company.

By obtaining this certification, Africa Prudential has proven its ability to manage the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data and other information assets of the company and stakeholders, including personal and financial information, intellectual property amongst others. This demonstrates Africa Prudential’s high-quality standard of process and client’s complete assurance of optimum delivery.

Commenting on this laudable feat, the Managing Director, Africa Prudential, Obong Idiong said, “As a technology solutions provider, we set ourselves apart by delivering quality outcomes for all stakeholders. Our ISO 27001:2013 accreditation is a confirmation of our demonstrated ongoing commitment to dependability, quality assurance, and security”.

The Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been implemented for all the business units, in accordance with the Statement of Applicability (SoA), Ver. 1.0 dated November 12th, 2020. The recent business diversification by the company into Digital Technology further positions it as one of the few technology-driven companies in Nigeria with this certification.

Obong Idiong adds, “We are delighted to have been awarded the ISO 27001: 2013 certification. This is the first International Certification for the organization and underscores our desire to continually strengthen our value offerings for our esteemed stakeholders and guaranteeing the safety, security, and integrity of our clients’ data.” This achievement recognizes our ongoing commitment to the strict information security management protocols we have in place.

This marks a novel entrance by Africa Prudential, into the league of organizations embracing excellence in standards.

Africa Prudential’s ISO 27001:2013 was issued by Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB). The ISO/IEC 27001:2005 standard is the international code of practice for Information Security Management System (ISMS). It formally specifies a management system that is intended to bring information security under explicit management control. Organizations that claim to have adopted ISO/IEC 27001 are formally audited and certified compliant with the standard.