Fred Ezeh, Abuja

African Union (AU) hasreleased figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in different countries of Africa and appreciated the effort and selfless service of health workers and philanthropic interventions in the continent to strengthen the response against coronavirus pandemic.

AU said though the figure is subject to change, reports from 15-member states yesterday indicated that there were 9,198 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa, 414 deaths and 813 recoveries.

A breakdown of the cases by region and countries, indicated that there are 917 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths, 30 recoveries in Central Africa countries.

In East Africa, there are 778 cases, 16 deaths and 28 recoveries recorded so far. North Africa seems to have recorded the highest numbers with 4,043 cases, 298 deaths, and 420 recoveries.

In Southern Africa, there were 1,756 cases, 16 deaths and 53 recoveries. In West Africa there were no fewer than 1,707 cases, 51 deaths and 282 recoveries was recorded. Benin – 22 cases; 5 recoveries;, Burkina Faso – 345 cases; 17 deaths; 90 recoveries; Cape Verde – six cases; one death; zero recoveries; Cote d’Ivoire – 245 cases; one death; 25 recoveries; Gambia – four cases; one death; two recoveries; Ghana – 214 cases, five deaths, three recoveries; Guinea – 111 cases, five recoveries; Guinea-Bissau – 18 cases, zero recoveries; Liberia – 13 cases, three deaths, three recoveries; Mali – 41 cases, three deaths, one recovery; Niger – 184 cases, 10 deaths, 13 recoveries; Nigeria – 232 cases, five deaths, 33 recoveries; Senegal – 222 cases, two deaths, 82 recoveries; Sierra Leone – six cases and Togo – 44 cases, three deaths, 20 recoveries.