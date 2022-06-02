From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Africa requires a huge amount of energy generation to drive its development just as the world shifts away from fossil fuel to clean and renewable energy sources, in the fight against climate change.

President Buhari stated this at the opening ceremony of the first Nigeria-Africa Natural and Energy Investment Summit ( NAFNIS) themed ‘ A greener Africa ‘ holding in Abuja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The President, represented by the minister of Mines and Steel Development, MMSD, Olamilekan Adegbite, added that a amidst of the energy transition lies lots of challenges and opportunities for a continent like Africa.

He further added that the NAFNIS summit would convene the African mining, finance, power, oil and gas sectors to chart a way forward for the development of natural resources and energy projects in a sustainable and climate friendly manner.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Africa requires a huge amount of energy generation to drive its development, even as the world shifts away from fossil fuel to clean and renewable energy sources, in the fight against climate change.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“In the midst of this energy transition lies many challenges and opportunities for a continent yearning for development. We must strive to remain committed to our joint statements in the Declaration of Cooperation and ensure continuity.

“Our joint meetings and activities will support us in formulating favorable policy and strategy development for the natural resource sector as the world looks towards a greener future. A policy that is less subject to extremes, both today and in the future,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .