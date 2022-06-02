From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Africa requires a huge amount of energy generation to drive its development just as the world shifts away from fossil fuel to clean and renewable energy sources, in the fight against climate change.
President Buhari stated this at the opening ceremony of the first Nigeria-Africa Natural and Energy Investment Summit ( NAFNIS) themed ‘ A greener Africa ‘ holding in Abuja.
The President, represented by the minister of Mines and Steel Development, MMSD, Olamilekan Adegbite, added that a amidst of the energy transition lies lots of challenges and opportunities for a continent like Africa.
He further added that the NAFNIS summit would convene the African mining, finance, power, oil and gas sectors to chart a way forward for the development of natural resources and energy projects in a sustainable and climate friendly manner.
“Africa requires a huge amount of energy generation to drive its development, even as the world shifts away from fossil fuel to clean and renewable energy sources, in the fight against climate change.
“In the midst of this energy transition lies many challenges and opportunities for a continent yearning for development. We must strive to remain committed to our joint statements in the Declaration of Cooperation and ensure continuity.
“Our joint meetings and activities will support us in formulating favorable policy and strategy development for the natural resource sector as the world looks towards a greener future. A policy that is less subject to extremes, both today and in the future,” he said.
Leave a Reply