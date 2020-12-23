From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The former Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, Professor Patrick Lumumba, says that Africa today is aiming for ‘new frontiers of socio-economic emancipation’.

Prof Lumumba stated this during the second edition of the Leader Olumba Olumba Obu Public Lecture held in Calabar, maintaining that the continent, though at a crossroads, is capable of actualising its desires.

Speaking on the theme, “Reflecting on the Unique Treasures in Africa”, Professor Lumumba, whose speech was delivered by Ambassador Dr Wallace Williams, the Consul General of Antigua and Bermuda Republic in Nigeria, said Africans have to come together to defeat enemies of the continent.

‘Today, we are meeting at a time where the desire of the people of Africa is to reach new frontiers of socio-economic emancipation, political stability and spiritual equilibrium,’ he said.

“These times, while pregnant with hope, are also attended by monumental challenges. We have everything before us, yet we have nothing before us.

‘Africa is afflicted with various problems, poverty, disease, political instability, scriptural confusion, our continent has always had great promise, attracted all civilizations.

‘Everybody is looking for a piece of Africa, we now need to get together under one spirituality and defeat the enemies of Africa. Although Africa is at a crossroads, she knows what she wants and we are capable of actualising what we desire” he said.

Speaking on Leader Obu, he described him as an exemplar on how one can embrace God and expressed optimism that with him and the BCS, Africa will get to it’s zenith.

‘The life of Leader Obu makes him an exemplar of how one can and should embrace God in a manner that is regular and experiential.

‘Great men like him serve to remind us that with dedication the human being is capable of achieving so much. Africa is in a renaissance right now and with Leader Olumba Obu and the BCS, Africa will get to its zenith,’ he said.

Also speaking also at the event, a Professor of History of Ideas and Security Studies, Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) OtoAbasi Akpan, said the continent has not made the right sacrifices in order to acquire its treasure.

According to Akpan, ‘the people are not ready to engage in sacrifices and none is ready to harness it for development.

‘Africa can cure itself if it takes direction from the gospel of the Father, sacrifice is the key to the development of Africa.’

On her part, the chairperson of the Lecture, Emilia Portia Anthony, described Africa as a citadel of knowledge which has been subjugated, expressing hope that the teachings of Leader Obu will reverse the trend.