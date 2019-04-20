Henry Nwosu has urged Nigeria’s U17, the Golden Eaglets, to go all out for victory against Uganda U17 in their final Africa Cup of Nations Group A game, today.

The Golden Eaglets lead Group A standings with six points, following back-to-back victories against Tanzania and Angola.

The Nigerians only need, at least, a draw to see them through to the semi-final of the competition and qualify for the U17 World Cup in Brazil.

However, the former Nigeria international, who played 60 times for the Super Eagles and scored eight goals, has charged the five-time world champions to look beyond a draw in the match.

“So far, they have done very well. Already, they have six points and have not lost any game, kudos to them,” Nwosu told Goal.

“Against Uganda, they must not be too comfortable, they have to go for a win and put in their best in the game.

“Winning should be their aim against Uganda, because, if they focus on a draw, they might end up losing the game.

“They must know they are playing for themselves, first, before playing for Nigeria; so, they must do everything to continue doing well.”