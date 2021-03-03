President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engr. Musa Nimrod has lamented the impacts of COVID-19 on the upcoming Africa U18 & U19 Volleyball Championships to be staged in Abuja, Nigeria after the confirmation of the withdrawal of some countries owing to the COVID-19 impacts.

Nimrod speaking in a chat with brila.net said the competition which is expected to begin fully on Thursday will witness the arrivals of more participating nations but has a Championship already been plagued by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are some countries that have pulled out because of COVID-19 in their country but we still have to thank God because of Nigeria.

“Some countries have arrived, ever before we knew Central Africa will not be coming Tunisia will not be coming we’re still expecting the other two that will be coming. So there are certain things we have to look at because of the COVID-19 issues.”