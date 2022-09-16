From Uche Usim, Abuja

Aviation Minister, Mr Hadi Sirika, on Friday, disclosed that the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), Abuja would takeoff before the end of 2022, as all needed facilities and personnel are on ground.

Sirika, who made the disclosure in Abuja at a media briefing, said the AAAU remains the most important component of the Aviation Sector Roadmap designed to grow the fortunes of the country.

According to him, the AAAU project was mooted in 2016, and has secured needed accreditations from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Sirika thanked the NUC for its support, especially in identifying and correcting some system errors leading to the project getting to the take-off point.

He revealed that the pioneer students would be 40, divided into two courses.

“20 will be enrolled for BSC in Aviation Business and another 20 for BSC in Meteorology.

The school is designed to be a Pan-African University to support the entire African region.

“We have contacted many countries in Africa and beyond. We also partnered with ICAO, AFCAC and other relevant institutions and universities around the world. This culminated to what we have today. We’re not limiting admission to Nigerian intake alone because Africa is our catchment area”, he explained.

Sirika added that the ministry has since secured suitable land for the school around the Abuja airport environment but said that classes will be held both online and physical learning at the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) facility and Nile University.

“It’s a hybrid university for real-time and online studies. We have provisions for these. For start-up, we need labs, hotels, etc.

We will sign an MoU with Nile University to use their facilities for now. Lectures would be done at the AIB building in Abuja airport and at the Nile University. “In 2023, we would commence Masters (MSc) Air Transport Studies.

“We will soon unveil the website, next week, which is www.aaau.edu.ng. It’ll be open for registration from 26th of September to 18th of November. We will have it privatised at some point.

“This sort of project is grossly absent in our aviation ecosystem. Lack of capacity has been identified as one of the major challenges we have in the sector. We need to grow capacity. Aviation is a profession, a specialised discipline.

“Due to how fast the global aviation sector is evolving, we need to go into Research and Development (R&D). We should not be left behind. We should move with the world. Since the time aviation started in Nigeria, we have not moved past producing pilots, cabin crew, engineers etc. But now, we want to teach people how to run the business itself. Having deep pockets doesn’t necessarily make you good in running the aviation business. So, this university is one of the best legacies the buhari administration would leave behind”, the Minister added.

On cost, Sirika said it would be cheaper than some private universities in the country.

He urged State Governments can come in, philanthropists, agencies and others to sponsor sound students from poor backgrounds to the university.

He further assured that all other components of aviation roadmap will soon be unveiled.