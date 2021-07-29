Life Insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc has announced the expansion of its retail market with the opening of a branch office in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Speaking at the tape-cutting event held recently in in the Ogun State capital the firm’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Joyce Ojemudia, reiterated the importance of viable retail presence in the sale of life insurance.

“We often say life insurance, especially in this part of the world, is not bought but sold; therefore, we cannot but ensure we remain in close contact with our target markets to drive penetration.

“Indeed, as you may know, one of our strategic goals for 2021 is to grow our premium income via deliberate market expansion and identifying regions that have good prospects for life insurance.

The Abeokuta branch and others soon to be opened, will bring us closer to realising those goals. As a heritage company ourselves, we at African Alliance are proud to reestablish our roots at the famous heritage city of Abeokuta, by adding life changing financial value to the city and environs while taking advantage of the proximity to Lagos to grow the market exponentially.”

She further added that the opening of new branches is going to help the brand’s ongoing digital adoption and further grow its market share.

“Our digital adoption is in top gear, by the time we synchronise physical branches with our ever growing digital platforms, we would have delivered on our mandate to bring life insurance not just closer to the consumers but also expand our potential for growth,” Ojemudia said.

Bankole Banjo, the firm’s Brand, Media and Communications Manager, added

“The proximity of Ogun State to Lagos usually gave a false sense of possible appropriation by Lagos sales teams. However, anyone who understands both terrains would easily acknowledge that is not exactly a sustainable arrangement.

“For us, therefore, we know Abeokuta is a market deserving attention and by opening this office, we have identified with our market’s yearnings for an insurer that identifies with them and can create products for them whilst being available next door for time-to-time engagement. We are looking forward to driving change and making positive influence in the life insurance business and in Abeokuta.” He gave the address of the Abeokuta Office as Suite 006, Providence Mall, near OOPL, Abiola Way, Abeokuta. Widely recognisesas the most experience and strongest specialist Life Assurance Company in Nigeria, African Alliance boasts of 18 branches in the country and continues to expand.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.