By Chiamaka Ajeamo

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has issued a Certificate of Non-Indebtedness to African Alliance Insurance Plc after the life insurer settled its outstanding indebtedness to the directorate.

At the presentation of the certificate in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, Chioma Ejikeme, while handing over the certificate to a team of senior management staff from the underwriter, commended the leadership of the company for its commitment to settling the debts against all odds.

She said: “My congratulations go to the Managing Director and her team for this uncommon accomplishment. While we thank African Alliance for her commitment towards the liquidation of this lingering debt within the shortest period of time by the current MD, Joyce Ojemudia, we must add, without fear of contradiction, that the Directorate will not hesitate to approach African Alliance for further clarification on Legacy Funds and Assets whenever the need arises.”

Ejikeme thereafter called on all other underwriters holding on to Legacy Funds and Assets to release the funds as a matter of urgency in order for the Directorate to meet obligations to pensioners.

In her response, the visibly excited Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of African Alliance, Joyce Ojemudia, thanked the Almighty God for making the settlement of the debt possible whilst acknowledging the unstinting support of the board as well as the drive of the in-house committee on PTAD

“With God, all things are possible. And with a Board like ours, ably led by the inimitable banker and financial guru, Anthony Okocha, impossible is nothing. I am grateful for the Board support throughout this process; indeed, their support was the sail under our wings. I must not forget to thank my team, especially our amazing and reliable Executive Director, Finance, Olabisi Adekola, for working assiduously with the PTAD Committee, as we call them in-house, to make this happen. African Alliance Insurance has scaled yet another hurdle in our quest to aggressively grow our market share and bring viable and humane life insurance to more Nigerians.”

