African Alliance Insurance Plc has been awarded the ISO 22401:2012 certificate for Business Continuity Management (BCM). The certificate, which was awarded by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) signifies that African Alliance has met the requirements for Business Continuity Management (BCM).

ISO 22301:2012 is a globally recognised Business Continuity Management Standard developed and published by the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

This standard provides a model that organisations of all types and sizes can use in building an effective business continuity system. ISO 22301 specifies the requirements for a management system to protect against, reduce the likelihood of and ensure a business recovers from disruptive incidents.

Commenting on the achievement, African Alliance Executive Director, Finance and Business Continuity, Olabisi Adekola, said: “We promised our stakeholders that we would be with them for life, the achievement of the ISO certificate for business continuity management further validates that promise. It is another testament to our unflinching commitment to providing our customers the best of us come rain or shine.”

Adekola noted that at the start of the global pandemic, African Alliance was one of the early companies to activate its business continuity plans which enabled it to effectively deliver on its various commitments to its esteemed customers nationwide with very little disruption.

On his part, the firm’s Brand, Media and Communications Manager, Bankole Banjo, said the achievement of the ISO 22301 accreditation further provides assurance that African Alliance has a robust program in place to maintain business continuity, even under the most unforeseen and challenging conditions.