African Alliance Insurance Plc has announced the appointment of Joyce Ojemudia, as its Managing Director/CEO following approvals from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). A statement by the firm’s Brand, Media and Communications Manager, Bankole Banjo has revealed.

Accrding to the firm, Ojemudia is an astute manager of resources with over twenty years of experience in insurance sales, business development, risk management, claims administration and reinsurance.

Throughout her glowing career, she has inspired various businesses and departments to profitability with her inclusive leadership style, grit and a clear sense of direction. An alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School (SMP 40) and the University of Lagos, Ojemudia is a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, an Associate of both the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria. She is the current President of Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA).

Other appointments made by the organisation are, Macaulay Atasie, emerging markets Consultant and e-commerce solutions leader, Abatcha Bulama; proven Financial Analyst and Banker; and Adiele Ekechukwu, respected researcher and Management Consultant all of whom have joined the board either as a Non-Executive or Independent Director.

With over two decades’ experience across the fintech space, Atasie has offered strategy development services both to leading public and private sector organisations including regulators and is the Strategy Advisor to at least two states in Nigeria. A distinguished alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he is the current President of E-Payment Providers Association of Nigeria (EPPAN), an umbrella body of all e-Payments providers in the country.

On his part, Bulama has four decades of experience in Banking, Financial Advisory, Administrative Services and Accounting and currently sits on the boards of Ikeja Hotel PLC (Owners of Sheraton, Lagos), Tourist Company of Nigeria (Owners of Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos) and Capital Hotels PLC (Owners of Abuja Sheraton). He is an alumnus of the famous Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and holds an honorary doctorate in Management from the Commonwealth University, Belize.