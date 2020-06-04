As part of her contributions to the development of the girl-child, African Alliance Insurance Plc has launched a scholarship initiative for young women across the country.

The initiative, named after the company’s Managing Director, Funmi Omo, stands as the passion project of the African Alliance CEO.

According to the firm, ‘the Funmi Omo Initiative’ (FOI) seeks to support five young women with scholarships of up to N300,000 each for every academic year.

Speaking, Omo explained the scholarships are available to Nigerian women who have gained admission or are in a public university in Nigeria; and would cover their school fees for a session, books as well as provide a personal allowance.

“This initiative is close to my heart, I believe that giving young Nigerian women a chance at an excellent education will enrich their future and in turn, they can contribute positively to our society,” she said.

Omo, had early this year hosted 10 brilliant youths at a mentoring session tagged: ‘Brunch with FO.’ The one-on-one networking and mentoring forum was an avenue to share tips for personal and professional development. This was in addition to personal mentoring sessions she has with scores of upcoming professionals from all walks of life.

“The launch of the FOI, further demonstrates my commitment to bettering the lives of young Nigerians especially women and helping them become exemplary citizens,” she added.

Commenting on the initiative, its Brand, Media and Communications Manager, Bankole Banjo, said: “These characteristics resonate with our core values as a company and we are proud to be associated with such a woman of compassion”.

He explained that to apply for the scholarship, qualified young women are to visit www.funmiomo.com to confirm eligibility and required documentations.